Mormon Alert! The Real Housewives Franchise Is Heading to Salt Lake City

Pretend these text messages say “UTAH!” Photo: Bravo

Time to brush up on the liquor laws pioneered by Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. We’re quizzing you later! Andy Cohen confirmed on Saturday that Salt Lake City will be the newest city joining the esteemed Real Housewives franchise on Bravo. Per People, Cohen announced the news at the network’s annual fan convention, where he was effusive in his praise of the beehive state. “I have to tell you, in Utah, you’ve got the majesty of the mountains, you’ve got the majesty of the Mormon religion, you’ve got an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe,” he said. “It is gorgeous and I think you’re going to be really surprised and intrigued by the group of women we’ve found.” Cohen added that the city was chosen due to being “unique” and a bit of a “curveball.”

RHOSLC (get used to that acronym, sorry) is the newest city for the franchise in three years. Back in 2016, we were blessed with Potomac and Dallas shows, while long-standing favorites Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, and New Jersey have all now reached double-digit season counts. But just answer us now, Bravo: How many polygamists are we getting?