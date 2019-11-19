Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Here’s some news you surely considered only a matter of time. Rebel Wilson has written a comedy feature called Seoul Girls about an aspiring K-pop star, and Lionsgate has snatched it up. According to Deadline, the story will follow “a Korean American high school girl and her friends who enter a worldwide talent competition to be the opening act for the world’s biggest K-pop boy band.” The report also says the pop star hopefuls “help from an ex-member of a British girl group and a former K-pop trainee,” and Wilson will be taking a role in the movie, but she is not explicitly described as playing that “former K-pop trainee” role. A recent script revision for Seoul was apparently handled by Billions writer Young Il Kim. So, just take all that in.