Daisy Ridley Pledges Loyalty to Baby Yoda, Confirms Porgs Are Trash

Way back in 2017, Star Wars: The Last Jedi offered up the porgs, a teeny, rotund species of guinea pig-puffin aliens scientifically engineered to make you coo and smile and risk your life to defend Ahch-To and every other corner of the universe inhabited by their giant eyes and furry frowns. Well, we’d gladly trade all of their dumb, feathered lives for one Baby Yoda, which works out perfectly, since so far there is only one of The Mandalorian’s tiny star. While a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, Daisy Ridley stopped by to hype The Rise of Skywalker ahead of its December 20 release and, more importantly, confirm that, yes, Baby Yoda is cuter than all of the porgs combined.

“Baby Yoda,” the actress said, when asked which tiny Star Wars creature is cuter. “Look, I’m not a big fan of the porgs. We worked for six months on The Last Jedi and every interview, ‘What about the porgs?’ I was on the set for six months. They were there for a day.” She also talked about how Rey is secretly Darth Vader’s clone or something?* We weren’t really paying attention. Not after we heard everything we wanted to hear, specifically about Baby Yoda.

*This is clearly a joke. Please don’t get us fired.