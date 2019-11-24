last night on late night

Scarlett Johansson’s Ex and Fiancé Get Their Very Own SNL Love Summit

By

We’re still not sure why Ryan Reynolds and his tasteful sailing vest were all over this week’s SNL episode, but at least his “Weekend Update” appearance doubled as an amusing footnote: He, as Scarlett Johansson’s ex-husband, got to pal around with Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson’s current fiancé, by saying things like “skin slinky” and “class leads to ass.” Or dare we forget, “play a little under-the-table footsie that’ll have her saying, ‘Is that a giant old soft decaying banana in your pants or are you just happy to see me?’” The advice might be terrible, but at least the duo are self-proclaimed BFFs.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Scarlett Johansson’s Ex and Fiancé Get SNL Love Summit