The whole world is an escape room at the moment, so why not test your mettle? Desus and Mero gave Elizabeth Warren some practice problem solving, taking her to an escape room in Boston. The gang make it out with 50 seconds to spare, which bodes well for the Democratic hopeful. And dealing with a vengeful submarine captain ghost is good practice for debating Trump. Warren’s strategy: “Let’s not argue with him; let’s just fix it.”

