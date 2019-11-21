Selena Gomez Will Start 2020 Off Right by Releasing Her New Album

Selena Gomez Photo: NOAM GALAI/Getty Images for SiriusXM

As you head into the new year (and decade!), you can use your newfound 2020 vision to “Look at Her Now” when Selena Gomez releases her third solo album. The yet-untitled project is under the working name of SG2, which raises the question: Did Selena Gomez forget about her early album Stars Dance? Anyway, when the album comes out on January 10, it’ll proceed to be all of our soundtracks for the next 356 days of 2020. It’s Gomez’s first full-length album since 2016’s Revival, following her string of singles like “Bad Liar” and “Wolves” in the latter part of the decade. And among its 13 tracks, it’ll feature Gomez’s first No. 1, “Lose You to Love Me,” and “Look at Her Now,” the surprise song she released a day later. Will the new album feature more Justin Bieber Drama? We’re counting down the days till we find out.