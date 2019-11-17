Harry Styles Needs to Get Laid (In This SNL Sketch) (Not in Real Life) (Sorry)

It gives us no pleasure in saying we’d rather skip a vacation than get on an airplane with Harry Styles as the captain, given that he (1) might be on competing medications, (2) seems to dislike Booksmart, and (3) has a bunch of pent-up sexual feelings about a cartoon character thanks to his recent lack of horizontal tango activities. “These pipes be clogged,” he complains to his co-pilot. “I saw an old Scooby-Doo episode on the airport TV and Daphne was getting me hot.” At least his nails look good. Like, really good.

