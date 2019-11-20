Just a few days before Will Ferrell returns to host SNL for its pre-Thanksgiving episode, the show has finally revealed the full lineup of hosts and musical guests for December. In a press release, SNL announced today that Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez will host the show for the third time on December 7, and she’ll be joined by musical guest DaBaby. Following that, Scarlett Johansson — currently promoting Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, and her recent engagement to SNL co–head writer Colin Jost — will host for the sixth (!) time on December 14, and Niall Horan will perform as musical guest. As for the Christmas episode on December 21, SNL announced before the start of the season that former cast member Eddie Murphy would return to host the show, but the musical guest had not been revealed until now: Lizzo. Here’s hoping that when Murphy stars in a new “Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood” sketch, Lizzo offers to perform a very 2019 version of the theme song.
Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Colin Jost’s Fiancée to Visit SNL in December
Here’s your December lineup! Photo: Getty Images