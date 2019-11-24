Please, Turn SNL’s Kamala Harris Into a Damn Meme

Kamala Harris might not be doing so hot in her home state, but at least America’s Cool Aunt™ is ignoring her constituents for a very cool and hip reason: She wants those viral moments, baby. Momma needs a GIF! So please allow her (Maya Rudolph) to work through three potential meme scenarios for 15 minutes of quick Internet fame, even though — rookie mistake — only one of them is TikTok related. “Tonight I’m not going to worry about the polling numbers. I’m just gonna have fun and see if I can get some viral moments,” she explained. “The Democratic party needs to stop taking black women for granted. Especially one black woman, me. C’mon, you said you would vote for me.” Ermahgerd gersberms indeed.

Related