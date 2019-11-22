Will Ferrell Quickly Loses His Temper in This SNL Promo

Before SNL wraps up 2019 with a December lineup that includes Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johannson, and Lizzo, former cast member and new Five-Timers Club member Will Ferrell returns to the show to host this weekend. In a new video the show released this week, Ferrell is joined by Aidy Bryant and King Princess for a round of very silly promos, one of which includes some hot SNL gossip (Kenan Thompson has “drama with everybody,” apparently), and another in which Ferrell gets super pissed. “Are you making fun of me? Everyone’s been making fun of me all week, and I’m sick of it!” he yells. “Okay. Very cool energy. We love having you back, sweetheart,” Bryant tells him sarcastically.

