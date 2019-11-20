Will Ferrell: Terrible Investor, Excellent SNL Host

Former Saturday Night Live cast member and soon-to-be comedy-podcast tycoon Will Ferrell returns to the show this weekend to host and join the Five-Timers Club, where he’ll be accompanied by first-time musical guest King Princess. The show released the first promo for the episode today, in which Ferrell finally digs up some treasure he buried on the Studio 8H stage back during his cast-member days … only to discover, with some help from Beck Bennett, that he has no idea how investing money even works. “You only buried $500?” Bennett asks. “No, I invested this here in 1995. I thought it would’ve tripled by now.” Thankfully for Ferrell, he has a very good idea of how hosting SNL works.

