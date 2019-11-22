Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon Look Back on Their ‘Cowbell’ SNL Sketch

This week’s SNL host Will Ferrell caught up with his old co-worker Jimmy Fallon on last night’s Tonight Show, so naturally, their conversation turned to the one sketch they both get recognized for the most: “More Cowbell” with then-host Christopher Walken. First, Ferrell addressed a key aspect of the sketch: “You know, you maintain that between dress rehearsal and air, that I went and put a tighter shirt on. I thought I just put a little more mustard into it and then it hiked up.” But even more important, Ferrell tells Fallon that years after the sketch, he went to see a play Christopher Walken was in, and after he said hello to him backstage, Walken broke some big news to him. “You know, you’ve ruined my life. People — during the curtain call — bring cowbells and ring them. The other day I went for an Italian-food lunch, and the waiter asked if I wanted more cowbell with my pasta bolognese,” Ferrell says Walken told him. “From The Deer Hunter to Pulp Fiction to ‘More Cowbell,’ that’s all he gets now.” Honestly, that’s a pretty impressive legacy.

