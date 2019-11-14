Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Stu

Spike Lee has selected the long-gestating Prince of Cats to be his latest joint. The project is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet set in the ’80s hip-hop world, told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin, Tybalt. Originally a graphic novel written and illustrated by Ron Wimberly, the film rights were bought by Legendary last year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee will rewrite the script with Wimberly and original screenwriter and former editor-in-chief of The Source, Selwyn Seyfu Hinds. Lakeith Stanfield had been attached to star as Tybalt, the titular Prince of Cats, who roams Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn and challenge hella dudes to katana duels. Stanfield is no longer attached, but he did get to act with many, many edged weapons in Knives Out. An important reminder to gather ye katanas while ye may. Lee is currently in postproduction on Da 5 Bloods, starring Chadwick Boseman. Maybe he has time for some swordplay? Only time will tell.