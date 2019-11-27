John Boyega Is the Culprit Behind the Rise of Skywalker eBay Script Leak

John Boyega Found Guilty….. of Havin’ a Laff with his Mates! Photo: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Step aside, Spotlight. Investigative journalism is alive and well on Good Morning America, and this week the show put an end to the ongoing mystery shaking the globe: Who lost the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker script that ended up on eBay? The answer may surprise you! (If you haven’t read the above headline. Or looked at the picture directly to the left of this paragraph.) It’s Finn himself, John Boyega.

On Wednesday morning, Michael Strahan turned the tables on the reformed Stormtrooper, putting Boyega in the hot seat for a hard-hitting interrogation. Apparently, after J.J. Abrams talked about the leak on Monday’s GMA, Daisy Ridley appeared on the next episode and denied, denied, denied. Boyega, however, cracked like an egg. A charming, handsome, charismatic, very British egg:

What had happened was, it was actually from my apartment. I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed. I was just like, You know what, I’m gonna leave it under my bed. When I wake up in the morning, I’ll take it and then move. But then my boys came over and, you know, we started partying a little bit, and then the script just — it just stayed there. And then a few weeks after, you know, this cleaner comes in, finds the script and then puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds. The person didn’t know the true value!

Oh, John. Sweet John! He just couldn’t resist some cheeky banter with the mates before moving day. Boyega spun it, saying, “This is a great opportunity for the fans to read the movie before they see it. Maybe I’m onto something!” He also said he got called up and strong-armed by Abrams’s fixer, Mickey Mouse.

