So, How Can You Watch Taylor Swift at the AMAs Tonight?

Photo: VCG/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Regardless of where you stand with the current Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta feud, at least we can all agree on this fact: The annual American Music Awards will be airing on Sunday, November 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and Swift is set to perform a medley of her old and new hits in celebration of winning Artist of the Decade. (A medley of hits, she claims, that Braun and Borchetta initially banned her from performing. Yeah, it’s a lot, so read up here.) While it’s unclear what time Swift will perform during the ceremony, ABC is giving viewers a few options to watch the show, and, unsurprisingly, cable is still the easiest (and most legal) option. Per Billboard, the network’s live broadcast will be streaming on the ABC app (which is available through Amazon Fire TV, Hulu Live TV, Apple TV, Roku and through iOS and Android devices), and you can also follow along on ABC’s website if you sign in with your cable provider. The red carpet, from 6 p.m. ET to 8 p.m., will also stream for free via the 2019 AMA’s Twitter account. Happy watching!