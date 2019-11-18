Taylor Swift Can (Maybe) Perform Her Old Hits at the AMAs After All

The face that launched a thousand #IStandWithTaylor tweets. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift and her former label Big Machine Records have reached a compromise when it comes to her contentious performance at the American Music Awards on November 24, where she’s being honored as Artist of the Decade. She can officially perform whatever songs she’d like, including those bought by Scooter Braun earlier this year. “The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announce that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms,” Dick Clark Productions (which runs the AMAs) and Big Machine told TMZ. “This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances. It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media.”

Taylor Swift is legally allowed to perform any of her songs live, but problems occur when the performance is posted online or rebroadcast. Now, the AMAs should go off without a hitch and be easily GIF’d the following morning. Unfortunately for Swift, the AMAs were just one of the many battles she’s fighting against Scooter Braun. In a Tumblr post setting off #IStandWithTaylor, the pop star also claimed that Big Machine blocked her from using her own music in an upcoming Netflix documentary. Plus, while she says Big Machine owes her $7.9 million, they say she owes them “millions.” Basically, this is a hot mess, but at least now she can “Shake It Off.”

Update: November 18, 5:30 p.m.: Don’t call this a closed case yet! Dick Clark Productions released its own statement, according to People and Pitchfork, calling Big Machine’s statement into question. “At no time did dick clark productions agree to, create, authorize or distribute a statement in partnership with Big Machine Label Group regarding Taylor Swift’s performance at the 2019 American Music Awards,” it reads. “Any final agreement on this matter needs to be made directly with Taylor Swift’s management team. We have no further comment.” *eyes emoji*