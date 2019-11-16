Selena Gomez, Halsey, Elizabeth Warren, and More Say #IStandWithTaylor

Taylor Swift Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Nobody wants a Taylor Swift career-retrospective AMA performance that consists solely of tracks off Lover and a few, uh, stirring bars from “Beautiful Ghosts.” But as we learned from Swift’ss Notes-app statement yesterday, label executives Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta are allegedly barring her from performing pre-Lover tracks for her Artist of the Decade Award acceptance medley. As Swift explained, Borchetta and Braun claim the televised performance “would be rerecording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

Braun and Borchetta have also extended their control of her pre-Lover discography to holding up a planned Netflix documentary about Swift’s life over the past few years. Now, friends, fans, and allies alike are voicing their support for Swift’s right to perform her own music.

Selena Gomez wrote a whole essay of support on her Instagram Stories.

Selena Gomez showed her support and love to Taylor Swift!#IStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/Ybt33Ya94v — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) November 15, 2019

Tinashe voiced her solidarity as well.

Fuck that. We’re with you — TINASHE (@Tinashe) November 14, 2019

Gigi Hadid threw up prayer hands.

Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is 🙏🙏

Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!! — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 15, 2019

Halsey lip-synced to the positively charged lyrics of “Mean.”

halsey popping off on taylor’s behalf and then singing along to mean, the big dick energy this has #IStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/G7CzhCuqbx — amz | IStandWithTaylor (@falsegodtae) November 15, 2019

And criticized Braun and Borchetta’s spitefulness.

Lily Allen called out the whole industry.

Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment ? https://t.co/lqfRVfhDYK — LILY ALLEN 2.0 (@lilyallen) November 15, 2019

Of course Perez Hilton went straight to doxing.

Would my twitter account be suspended if I share Scooter's phone number or email address???? — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) November 15, 2019

And Swift’s friend and collaborator Todrick Hall posted a multipart Insta Story.

📲 IG | Todrick Hall via Instagram stories — “This makes me soooo angry” #WeStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/X9PsO599f2 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 15, 2019

Ruby Rose made it very clear that it’s NOT okay behavior on Braun and Borchetta’s part.

Camila Cabello showed support for T. Swift as well.

Martha Hunt defended Tay emphatically.

Taylor doesn’t deserve for someone who has constantly BULLIED her to OWN THE RIGHTS to her blood, sweat, + tears. It’s not the dark ages - artists shouldn’t be held down, and I couldn’t be prouder of my friend for standing up for what’s right. End of story. — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) July 1, 2019

And Iggy Azalea tweeted her support, too.

I think from what I can see; it’s more about the fact they didn’t even give her the opportunity to at least bid on her own masters; when she’s made it known she wanted to purchase. I can totally understand where she’s coming from. — IGGY AZALEA #LOLA🎭 (@IGGYAZALEA) June 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Sia boldly placed herself on the other side of Swifties:

You're a good kind man @scooterbraun I hope this passes quickly.

I love you keep going. — sia (@Sia) July 2, 2019

Since the #IStandWithTaylor support came pouring in, Big Machine Records spoke out denying Swift’s claims that it blocked her ability to perform live, saying that she owes its team millions and that “Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist.”

Update, November 15, 5 p.m.: Possibly Scooter Braun’s highest-profile defender, Justin Bieber, has chimed in on the controversy, posting a TMZ article saying Swift can play any music she chooses at the AMAs. And followed it up with a picture of his cat, no less!

Update: November 16, 3 p.m.: Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez uses the opportunity to call out private equity groups. “Their leveraged buyouts have destroyed the lives of retail workers across the country, scrapping 1+ million jobs,” she tweeted. “Now they’re holding @taylorswift13’s own music hostage. They need to be reigned [sic] in.”

Private equity groups’ predatory practices actively hurt millions of Americans.



Their leveraged buyouts have destroyed the lives of retail workers across the country, scrapping 1+ million jobs. Now they’re holding @taylorswift13’s own music hostage.



They need to be reigned in. https://t.co/mSVeH718Hn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2019

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren also proudly declared herself as Team Swift. And also, Anti Private Equity Firms.

Unfortunately, @TaylorSwift13 is one of many whose work has been threatened by a private equity firm. They're gobbling up more and more of our economy, costing jobs and crushing entire industries. It's time to rein in private equity firms—and I've got a plan for that. https://t.co/r2UD4CT1Ba — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 16, 2019