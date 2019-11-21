Al Pacino Is Picking Off Nazis in the Hunters Trailer

You know what’s bad all the time, in any era and any situation? Nazis. Producer Jordan Peele understands this fundamental truth, so he’s delivering Hunters to you, a series about Americans tracking down Nazis in the United States a few decades after World War II. Al Pacino plays Meyer Offerman, the leader of a collective called the Hunters who have discovered hundreds of “high-ranking Nazi officials” living in the States and secretly scheming to create a Fourth Reich. Offerman’s recruits, who include Logan Lerman and Carol Kane, will band together to stop their plans for another genocidal ruling regime. The series arrives next year, but feel free to keep hating Nazis as part of your daily routine.

