Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman Trailer: Let Robert De Niro Tell You a Story …

The latest trailer for Martin Scorsese’s mob epic, The Irishman, opens like Titanic, where Rose begins telling her love story. “Frank, it’s time,” federal agents prompt Robert De Niro’s character. “It’s time you say what happened.” But the story isn’t that simple. The Irishman spans decades, following three men as they navigate the murky, dangerous waters of East Coast crime syndicates. De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci meet up at various times, sometimes when they are their actual ages and sometimes when they’re younger, thanks to CGI. Although the words “Martin,” “Scorsese,” and “mob” might paint a familiar picture, The Irishman is a slow-moving, character-building film with just as much emotion as explosion. Hearts of gold and (literal) guns of steel, if you will. The film is already in theaters and will start streaming on Netflix on November 27.

Related