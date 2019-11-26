The Proud Family is Returning to Disney+ with New Episodes

Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

“You and me will always be tight,” a young Solange crooned on The Proud Family theme song, and it turns out she really did mean “always.” Jo Marie Payton, who voiced Suga Mama in the original series, confirmed that The Proud Family will be returning to Disney+ with new episodes in February 2020. Host Keke Palmer asked Payton about Suga Mama on GMA3, the third hour of Good Morning America, and Payton replied, “Yeah, Suga’s large and in charge. That’s all I’ve got to say — except for Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February.”

Tommy Davidson, who voiced Proud family patriarch Oscar Proud, first revealed the series would be revived in August, but Payton’s confirmation is the first to appear on a Disney-owned network, ABC. The Proud Family was one of the first and only animated series to center a Black family and feature largely nonwhite voice actors. The series ran from 2001-2005, and starred Kyla Pratt, Paula Jai Parker, Alisa Reyes, Orlando Brown, Soleil Moon Frye, and Tara Strong. There’s no word yet if any of the other original cast members are returning. Until then, you can listen to the theme song (sung by Destiny’s Child) on repeat here.