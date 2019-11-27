The Weeknd’s New Song Is Anti-Cuffing-Season

While all the Christmas music playing in stores is telling you to cozy up with a special someone this winter, The Weeknd’s new song is an anti-cuffing-season anthem. Sorry, Bella. Sorry, Selena. The Weeknd can’t come to the phone right now. He’s too busy [checks lyrics] “sellin’ dreams to these girls with their guard down.” Dang. “Heartless” is his first single for an upcoming album and his first solo release since My Dear Melancholy came out in 2018. We’re going from sad boy to fuckboy. “Never need a bitch, I’m what a bitch needs / Trying to find the one that can fix me,” he opens the song. Ladies, it’s a trap! But at least the beat is good. Another single, “Blinding Lights,” was released via a Mercedes-Benz commercial. A film produced by Mercedes-Benz, starring The Weeknd and featuring “Blinding Lights” drops on November 29. And soon, a whole album full of Abel Tesfaye musings like “Said I’m heartless / So much pussy it be falling out the pocket.”

