Timothée Chalamet Is Taking His Talents to the Stage

Timothée Chalamet Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

After a whirlwind year filming Dune and The French Dispatch all over the world, Timothée Chalamet is putting down roots in a bustling metropolis, just not the one you’d think. Next year, New York City’s prodigal son is heading to London to star in Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer-nominated play 4,000 Miles at the Old Vic Theater. He’ll be making his London stage debut alongside stage legend Dame Eileen Atkins. “Amy Herzog is one of my favourite living writers — she writes with a deceptively powerful simplicity, full of extraordinary grace, precision and radiance,” Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus said in a statement to The Guardian. “I’m very much looking forward to working with this exceptional cast on her gorgeous play which abounds with intimate beauty and truth.”

4,000 Miles follows 21-year-old Leo, who sets off on a cross-country cycling trip with his best friend. After going silent for weeks, he appears at his grandmother Vera’s door and they attempt to forge a life beyond grief in Manhattan. We can already picture Timothée Chalamet crying. General tickets go on sale December 3. And plane tickets? How have you not purchased one yet?