Alicia Keys takes a rare trip away from the piano for the music video of her new single “Time Machine.” Keys, who’s set to host the Grammy’s for the second year in a row on January 26th, dropped the old school video Wednesday night after announcing the 2020 Grammy nominees on Wednesday morning with Bebe Rexha and Gayle King. After such a jam packed day, it’s fitting that Keys chose to end the day by releasing a smooth, old school, throwback of a track like “Time Machine.” The music video, directed by Art Johnson and Keys’ brother Cole Cook, depicts Keys as a roller rink attendant who ends up putting on skates and hitting the rink with her girlfriends. The whole thing is flirty and fun and even includes a well acted cameo from rapper Tierra Wack. “Time Machine” is set to appear on Keys’ forthcoming 7th studio album.

