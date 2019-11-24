Billie Eilish, the coolest teen on the planet, just became even cooler than you after making her televised award show performance debut at the AMAs with a fiery performance of her hit single “All the Good Girls Go to Hell.” She also picked up two statues, one for Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock and the other for New Artist of the Year. You’d probably be geeking out if you won multiple major music awards at the age of 17, but Eilish was chill as ever hugging Post Malone, enjoying a lollipop with Dua Lipa, and even introducing a fellow alternative Billie’s band, Billie Joe Armstrong, for Green Day’s 25th anniversary celebrating their album, Dookie. The coolest part? Eilish rocked a shirt that said “No Music On A Dead Planet,” so the Billie Eilish x Greta Thunberg x Jane Fonda collab will hopefully be dropping any day now.
Billie Eilish Wins New Artist of the Year, Reminds Us How Cool Teens Are at the AMAs
Billie! Photo: (C)Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp