Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Don’t Want an Impeachment With Pizzazz

Today was the second day of televised impeachment hearings, and apparently they lack “pizzazz.” Yes, NBC News really said that. Pizzazz is a word that looks more made up the more you look at it, sort of like this presidency. Anyway, both Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel spent chunks of monologue time pointing out how dumb it is to want a constitutional crisis to have the oomph of Gossip Girl. Speaking of, Colbert mentioned that not only is he a GG girl from way back, he thinks Serena should have wound up with Nate instead of Dan. XOXO, Colbert.