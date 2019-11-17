Harry Styles gave us the gift of a sweet summer pop song in the dead of winter, and the cognitive dissonance of listening to lyrics about “strawberries on a summer evening” in the middle of November is weirdly thrilling. Styles released the song on streaming platforms right around the time he performed it on Saturday Night Live, in his final musical performance of the night. This is Styles’s second single from Fine Line, his upcoming sophomore album set to drop on December 13 (which just happens to be, ahem, the birthday of a certain ex of his). His first single from Fine Line was “Lights Up,” released back in October, which he performed for the first time live also on SNL tonight. We welcome you to give “Watermelon Sugar” a listen, drown your winter worries in its coy, sickly sweet guitar hook, and mark your calendars for December 13.

Related