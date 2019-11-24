Lizzo Brings Big Voice, Tiny Purse to AMAs

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

Lizzo came to the American Music Awards on Sunday night purse first, honey! The New Artist of the Year nominee rocked truly the smallest purse we’ve ever seen on the red carpet, leading all of us at home to wonder what on earth she could possibly be carrying inside a bag that small. What was hidden inside that tiny, tiny purse, you may ask? A massively powerful voice, of course. Lizzo let loose on a soulful rendition of her Grammy-nominated R&B jam “Jerome,” showing off the full potential of her powerful pipes. From the purse to the voice, it’s abundantly clear: Lizzo has the range.

Lizzo KILLED it tonight performing her new song “Jerome” at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/akqhCsdsnP — Sean spence (@SpellCzeck) November 25, 2019

