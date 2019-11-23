Louis Tomlinson Moves in a New Direction on ‘Don’t Let It Break Your Heart’

Louis Tomlinson is leaving the past behind in his new single, “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart,” joining his former One Direction bandmates in making new solo music. The singer dropped the new song on streaming platforms this afternoon, making it the fourth single off his debut album, Walls. Tomlinson talked about his approach to Walls earlier this year on Twitter, writing “My expectations and aspirations are all shaped around my experiences. As much as I try to stay realistic I couldn’t help but crave a ‘hit’ single. It’s because of this that I’ve spent so long on this album, trying to fit into Top 40 radio when in fact maybe I should start with what I love and work from there.” Walls drops on Jan. 31, 2020, which makes this winter an exciting one for fans of the One Direction boys.