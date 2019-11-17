The Impeachment Hearings Take a Soapy Turn in SNL Cold Open

Dramatic musical stings and plenty of fainting abound in Saturday Night Live’s take on the recent Trump impeachment hearings, which brought a welcome dose of excitement to the unexpectedly bleary C-Span affair in a Days of Our Lives riff. The cold open saw Alex Moffat donning a bald cap to play Rep. Adam Schiff and Cecily Strong in a cheeky foulard as former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, as well as always welcome guest star Jon Hamm as Bill Taylor. Mikey Day also joined as a squeaky-voiced Jim Jordan, along with Kate McKinnon, who was truly scary as a slimy Rudy Giuliani. We would include more of the surprise appearances, but that, of course, would be a spoiler, which is the cardinal sin of soap operas. Watch for yourself and try to refrain from fainting.

