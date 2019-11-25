Shania Twain Closing Out the AMAs Does Impress Us Much, Actually

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

How do you end a show filled with tiny purses, jaw dropping moments, and girl power? With Shania Twain surrounded by a harem of bare chested, pink lipstick donning hunky cowboys, that’s how! The 2019 American Music Awards ended the night with a bang by having Shania Twain return in a fluorescent pink gown to perform after a sixteen year absence from the AMA stage. Shania took full advantage of the opportunity and gave a performance that truly tested the limits of what we thought she was capable of, opening her set with an acoustic cover of Post Malone’s “Rockstar” (ok!), before serving up a little smattering of Taylor Swift (it was her big night after all) and ending with “You’re Still The One” (a classic).

While some would have called it a day after that, Shania hopped out of her precariously low stool, brought out a plethora of dancers, and delivered some of her greatest hits, including “Any Man of Mine” to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.” Everything was pink. Everything was cheetah print. It was signature Shania right down to the invocation of top hats. At many points it felt more like a Stefon fever dream than an awards show performance. And, most importantly, everyone loved it so much that Shania and company kept the party going well after the credits stopped rolling. We’re still not exactly sure what it is, but whatever Shania 2.0 has is precisely the type of chaotic energy that we need to usher us into 2020.

