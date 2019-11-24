Will Ferrell Has an Existential Crisis Through Song on SNL

Few Saturday Night Lives digital shorts have reached the dark depths that “Party Song” delves into, and what’s more, deliver a truly catchy song along with it. We open on a house party hosted by Cecily Strong and Kyle Mooney, playing sneaky teens who invited their whole school over to party while their parents are away. Except, who’s this? Their AP English teacher? Yes, Mr. B, played by host Will Ferrell, has crashed the party, and spends the song doing subtly off-putting things, like watching Shawshank Redemption and ignoring calls from his wife, Linda. The real genius of this digital short lies in Ferrell’s carefully studied performance of Mr. B., colored by haunting character choices like his blank, lost smile and his resentful chugging of beer. It’s worth a watch, and then perhaps a call to your therapist.