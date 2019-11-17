Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

You might think you like The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda, but compared to series co-star Werner Herzog, you’re ready to play kickball with Baby Yoda’s tiny floating bassinet. “I’ve seen it on the set, and it’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreakingly beautiful,” Herzog gushed to Variety about the show’s pivotal adorable creature at the Disney+ show’s fan premiere in L.A. last week. “I saw two technicians operating it remote. One was for the eyes and the mouth, and the other one was for other facial expressions. It’s a phenomenal technical achievement and beyond the technological achievement, it’s heartbreaking.”

When pressed to explain why Baby Yoda was “heartbreaking,” the director shook his head and gave the exact answer you’d give if you were asked to explain why Baby Yoda’s cuteness shook you to your core: “I don’t know.” However, Herzog did promise he’d try to answer once he watched Baby Yoda in action onscreen. “On the set, it looked absolutely convincing,” Herzog confirmed. “It made you cry when you saw it.”

