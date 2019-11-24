Is Will Ferrell Seeking the Approval of Ryan Reynolds, or of God?

Will Ferrell is now an esteemed member of SNL’s 5-timers club (and, you know, VIP cast member for life), and yet that didn’t stop him from spiraling into a fan-crazed abyss at the mere sight of Ryan Reynolds during his opening monologue. Yes, that’s Ryan Reynolds in the audience. The Ryan Reynolds. Mr. Blake Lively. The Deadpool guy. All Ferrell wants to do is make him laugh after confirming he’s definitely, 100 percent the Canadian actor who starred in The Proposal, and his “terrible” monologue can take a backseat so he can do some sucking up instead. Can’t say we blame him.

