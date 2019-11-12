Yes, please. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Big news dropped for Saturday Night Live fans today. NBC announced that former cast member Will Ferrell will return to the show to host on November 23, which will officially enter him into SNL’s super-exclusive Five-Timers Club. (Hold for applause.) He will be joined by musical guest King Princess, who will be making her SNL debut.

Ferrell’s episode will mark Saturday Night Live’s final live show before the Thanksgiving holiday; prior to that, Harry Styles will serve as host and musical guest this weekend.

Will Ferrell @KingPrincess69

So far, only one Saturday Night Live host is locked in for December, and like Ferrell, it’s yet another alum of the show, with former cast member Eddie Murphy returning to host on December 21.