XXXTentacion’s Estate Announces New Documentary and Album

One year after the rapper’s death, XXXTentacion’s estate released a trailer for an upcoming documentary on his life. The trailer features XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, connecting with family, friends, and fans, with voice-over from the rapper himself. The video clips include home movies and iPhone recordings, for a personal look at the controversial figure. “This is the story,” he proclaims. “This is the full story and this is the last time I’ma tell it.” It’s unclear whether his story features the several allegations of domestic abuse and assault he faced. Alongside the documentary trailer, his estate also announced a brand-new XXXTentacion album that, according to a statement, features some of “today’s hottest stars.” Neither the documentary nor the album has a release date yet.

XXXTentacion was shot to death on June 18 last year during a drive-by shooting in Florida. He was 20 years old. At the time of his death, he was still awaiting trial for the domestic-violence charges. Since his death, his hit song “SAD!” has only grown more popular, recently reaching over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Update November 21: The XXXTentacion estate has released an album teaser and release date for what they’re calling his final album, Bad Vibes Forever. The album drops December 6.