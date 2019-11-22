YNW Melly Releases New Album While Awaiting Murder Trial

Photo: JERRITT CLARK/Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty M

Florida rapper YNW Melly has released a new album, Melly vs. Melvin, while awaiting trial for the alleged murder of two of his friends. As previously reported, Melly (whose real name is Jamell Demons) was arrested for the murders of 21-year-old Anthony Williams, also known as YNW Sakchaser, and 19-year-old Christopher Thomas Jr., a.k.a. YNW Juvy. Prosecuters allege that Melly killed the two men and, along with YNW Bortlen, staged the scene to look like a drive-by. A 2018 official documentary asserts that Melly and Bortlen were would-be victims in the shooting, rather than its perpetrators. Melly has pleaded not guilty, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Earlier this year, Melly released We All Shine. Vulture critic Paul Thompson wrote that Melly “is better than he needs to be” and has an “otherworldly gift for pop.”