Yorgos Lanthimos Is Bringing The Man in the Rockefeller Suit to TV

Photo: Pascal LeSegretain/Getty Images for Chopard

Continuing The Favourite’s serious scammer energy, Yorgos Lanthimos is set to direct and executive produce a limited series based on The Man in the Rockefeller Suit. The book, written by Mark Seal, detailed the life and cons of “Clark Rockefeller,” a.k.a. Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter. Gerhartsreiter pretended to be a distant relation of the Rockefellers, successfully conning even real family members. But when his wife started to suspect something was amiss, he kidnapped his own child and went on the run. He is currently in prison, convicted of the 1985 murder of Jonathan Sohus .According to Deadline, the project was originally in development at Fox Searchlight as a film. Benedict Cumberbatch was in talks to star. Cumberbatch is no longer attached to the series, which means it’s yet another opportunity to give Rachel Weisz a role she can really sink her teeth into.