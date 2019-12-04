Photo: Universal Pictures

As we near the coveted Golden Globe nominations on Monday morning, the New York Film Critics Circle Awards are being doled out this afternoon, and the results don’t seem to give one film a clear advantage in the coming horse races. Laura Dern was honored as Best Supporting Actress for her work in both Little Women and Marriage Story — as a Vulture Master of Culture absolutely should be — and Lupita Nyong’o in Us advanced her case for a Best Lead Actress Oscar nomination with a win in the category from the NYFCC. Marriage Story, which also had a strong showing at the Gotham Awards, was only recognized for Dern’s work this time around, and Bong Joon Ho’s heralded Parasite secured its place here as Best Foreign Language Film. The top three awards, however — for Picture, Director, and Screenplay — all went to different films. Read below for the full list of winners as awards season continues to confuse.

Best Picture: The Irishman

Best Director: Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Best Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Best Actor: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story and Little Women

Best Supporting Actor: Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Best Cinematography: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Non-Fiction Film: Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov, Honeyland

Best Foreign Language Film: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Animated Feature: Jérémy Clapin, I Lost My Body

Best First Film: Mati Diop, Atlantics