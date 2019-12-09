Marriage Story Leads Nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes

My precious! Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards have been announced. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the television and film nominees live from Los Angeles on Monday morning. Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story leads with six nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern. Hot Priest Andrew Scott got some love, as did Fleabag’s own Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Godmother Olivia Colman was actually nominated for her role in The Crown season three, along with Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies. Beyoncé was nominated for “Spirit,” her original song from The Lion King, and it’s up against Taylor Swift’s “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats, out December 20. The 77th annual Golden Globes will take place on January 5, 2020, and are hosted by Ricky Gervais. Read the full list of nominees below.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Foreign-Language Motion Picture

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Television Series — Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Comedy Series

Fleabag

Barry

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

The Lion King

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Score for a Motion Picture

Little Women

Joker

Marriage Story

1917

Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

﻿Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

﻿Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy