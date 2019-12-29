The Queen Ushers In 2020 By Knighting Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen

1917 director Sam Mendes Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Looks like Queen Elizabeth II is ringing in the next decade the same way you are: by thinking fondly of, and drawing attention to, Olivia Newton-John’s many accomplishments. The actress and singer was honored for her dedication to funding cancer research with a damehood on the Queen’s recently-released New Year’s Honours List. Meanwhile, 1917 director Sam Mendes and Widows director Steve McQueen will be knighted for their “services to drama” and “services to film,” respectively.

Among the other 1,094 honorees who made the list, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? creator Steven Knight, Universal chairwoman Donna Langley and Queen drummer Roger Taylor also made the cut. Elton John, who previously received his knighthood in 1998, has now been bumped up to a Companion of Honour for his contributions to music and charity. Something to hope for next year, Olivia. Meanwhile, you can check out the Honours List in full here.