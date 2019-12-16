At least Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber snagged a Golden Globe nomination for their original Cats song, because as of Monday, their chances at an Oscar are, well, a bunch of beautiful ghosts. The Academy released nine award shortlists today, and while we definitely aren’t getting the Taylor Swift-in-a-calico-unitard Oscars performance you might have been hoping for, there is still a lot to look forward.
For example, Beyoncé’s “Spirit” from The Lion King soundtrack did make the Music (Original Song) shortlist, alongside Thom Yorke’s “Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn, Pharrell Williams’ “Letter to My Godfather” from The Black Godfather, Elton John and Tim Rice’s “Never Too Late” from The Lion King, Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman and Randy Newman’s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4. If you want to place odds on a dark horse Best Song winner, why not “A Glass of Soju” from Parasite? You can check out the rest of today’s shortlists below, which also include Documentary Feature and International Feature Film. Voting for the 92nd Academy Awards will begin on January 2.
Documentary Feature
Advocate
American Factory
The Apollo
Apollo 11
Aquarela
The Biggest Little Farm
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
The Great Hack
Honeyland
Knock Down the House
Maiden
Midnight Family
One Child Nation
Documentary Short Subject
After Maria
Fire in Paradise
Ghosts of Sugar Land
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
The Nightcrawlers
St. Louis Superman
Stay Close
Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
Czech Republic, The Painted Bird
Estonia, Truth and Justice
France, Les Misérables
Hungary, Those Who Remained
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
Russia, Beanpole
Senegal, Atlantics
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
Makeup & Hairstyling
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Joker
Judy
Little Women
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
One Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Rocketman
Music (Original Score)
Avengers: Endgame
Bombshell
The Farewell
Ford v Ferrari
Frozen II
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The King
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Pain and Glory
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Us
Music (Original Song)
“Speechless,” Aladdin
“Letter To My Godfather,” The Black Godfather
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Da Bronx,” The Bronx USA
“Into The Unknown,” Frozen II
“Stand Up,” Harriet
“Catchy Song,” The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
“Never Too Late,” The Lion King
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Daily Battles,” Motherless Brooklyn
“A Glass of Soju,” Parasite
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“High Above The Water,” Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“Glasgow,” Wild Rose
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
He Can’t Live without Cosmos
Hors Piste
Kitbull
Memorable
Mind My Mind
The Physics of Sorrow
Sister
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
The Christmas Gift
Little Hands
Miller & Son
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Refugee
Saria
A Sister
Sometimes, I Think about Dying
Visual Affects
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Terminator: Dark Fate