Shh! It’s the Teaser for A Quiet Place Part II

Emily Blunt has something to say! Well, not “say” so much as “intensely stare.” In the announcement teaser for A Quiet Place Part II, the Abbott family is forced to journey farther than the sand path and reckon with all the creatures beyond. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, A Quiet Place Part II is set to arrive on March 20, 2020. Maybe when the official trailer drops on New Year’s Day, we’ll get a look at new additions Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. John Krasinski, whose character (Spoiler!) doesn’t make it to the end of part one, came back to write and direct part two. Now, one thing: Whose decision was it to call the movie A Quiet Place Part II when A Quieter Place was right there, ripe for the taking? We’d like a word.

