Adam Driver won our hearts in 2019, between Marriage Story, The Rise of Skywalker, and his general hugeness. But rest assured that 2020 will also be the year of Driver, as he’s ushering in the first episode of Saturday Night Live in the new year with musical guest Halsey. Driver previously hosted the show in 2016 and 2018, and Halsey pulled double hosting duty back in February 2019. The show will go on hiatus for the winter, following Eddie Murphy’s Christmas episode last Saturday. Driver’s Marriage Story co-star Scarlet Johansson hosted SNL last week, and both Driver and Johansson scored Golden Globe nominations the week before last. If nothing else, it’s a been a big couple months for people who fall in the middle of the Marriage Story/SNL fans Venn diagram. You can get your next Adam Driver fix when SNL returns on January 25th.
Adam Driver to Ring in the New Year with Halsey on SNL
Photo: Ethan Miller/FilmMagic