The Farewell and Little Women Make AFI’s Top 10 Movies of the Year

Shuzhen Zhou and Awkwafina in The Farewell. Photo: A24

Lulu Wang’s The Farewell and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women both made the American Film Institute Awards’ top-ten movies of the year, announced today. Gerwig’s partner, Noah Baumbach, joins her on the list with the Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson drama Marriage Story. Despite summer feeling like it happened years ago, Quentin Tarantino’s tenth film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is on the list alongside the more recent Martin Scorsese picture, The Irishman. Richard Jewell, 1917, Knives Out, and Jojo Rabbit round out the list, with Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite taking the special award. As for the television winners, Succession and Pose are honored for the second time in a row. Television titans Game of Thrones and Veep earned the honor for their final seasons while Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag secured the special award for its second and final season. The full list of the AFI Awards’ Honorees, chosen by acclaimed artists, authors, and scholars, can be found below.

AFI Motion Pictures of the Year

1917

The Farewell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Richard Jewell

Special Award

Parasite

AFI Television Programs of the Year

Chernobyl

The Crown

Fosse/Verdon

Pose

Succession

Unbelievable

Veep

Watchmen

When They See Us

Special Award

Fleabag