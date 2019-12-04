The Farewell and Little Women Make AFI’s Top 10 Movies of the Year

Lulu Wang’s The Farewell and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women both made the American Film Institute Awards’ top-ten movies of the year, announced today. Gerwig’s partner, Noah Baumbach, joins her on the list with the Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson drama Marriage Story. Despite summer feeling like it happened years ago, Quentin Tarantino’s tenth film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is on the list alongside the more recent Martin Scorsese picture, The Irishman. Richard Jewell, 1917, Knives Out, and Jojo Rabbit round out the list, with Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite taking the special award. As for the television winners, Succession and Pose are honored for the second time in a row. Television titans Game of Thrones and Veep earned the honor for their final seasons while Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag secured the special award for its second and final season. The full list of the AFI Awards’ Honorees, chosen by acclaimed artists, authors, and scholars, can be found below.
AFI Motion Pictures of the Year
1917
The Farewell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Richard Jewell
Special Award
Parasite
AFI Television Programs of the Year
Chernobyl
The Crown
Fosse/Verdon
Pose
Succession
Unbelievable
Veep
Watchmen
When They See Us
Special Award
Fleabag