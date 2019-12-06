Photo: Disney

The same week actor Mena Massound revealed he couldn’t get a single audition despite starring in Disney’s live-action Aladdin earlier this year, Disney+ announced that they are bringing back a certain character from the film for his very own Disney+ spin-off. According to The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriters Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme are reportedly hard at work on a movie starring Prince Anders.

If you missed or were not forced to see Guy Ritchie’s live-action remake with young children this summer, your first reaction to this news might be, “Who in the hell is that?” Well, Prince Anders, played by Billy Magnussen, is a ditzy potential suitor of Princess Jasmine and heir to the crown of faux Scandinavian country Skanland. Despite traveling all the way to Agrabah to strike out with the Sultan’s daughter, Magnussen’s daffy performance and sumptuous wardrobe stole all his scenes, at least to the point it landed him his own spin-off. The good gigs always go to the extremely dumb and fabulous anyway, don’t they?