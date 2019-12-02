Alanis Morissette Announces ’90s Rock Dream Tour With Garbage and Liz Phair

Alanis Morissette. Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

To an Alanis Morissette fan, the prospect of a jukebox musical featuring two-dozen of the rock star’s songs (opening on Broadway this Thursday!) is exciting enough, but come on — all we really want is Alanis herself. Thankfully, our Canadian queen of rage is giving us that and more on a 25th anniversary tour for her iconic album Jagged Little Pill in 2020, which will also feature fellow ’90s rockers Garbage and Liz Phair — both also celebrating the recent or upcoming silver anniversaries of their debut albums, Garbage and Exile in Guyville. Phair also released her wonderful first memoir, Horror Stories, this year.

You also oughta know (sorry, had to) that Morissette has released her first song since 2012, a rock number with a banging piano part about dealing with her fame called “Reasons I Drink.” It’s the first single off her forthcoming ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, to be released May 1, 2020. Her tourmates are expecting new music in 2020 as well: no word on what that will entail yet for Garbage, but Phair released lead single “Good Side” earlier this fall, off a to-be-named new album. Presale for the tour begins December 11 — and we’ll fall head over feet to get there if we have to.