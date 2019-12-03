Ali Wong Lands Two New Netflix Stand-up Specials

Ali Wong and her incredible glasses. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Ali Wong is returning to Netflix next year with a deal for two new stand-up specials. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming network will debut a new comedy special from Wong sometime in 2020, with a second special locked in for an unannounced later date. While Wong’s first two specials — 2016’s Baby Cobra and 2018’s Hard Knock Wife — were also at Netflix, this new deal didn’t come without a bidding war against HBO, according to THR’s reporting. Not only was HBO pursuing a special from Wong but a scripted series at HBO Max, reportedly offering Wong $10 million for the stand-up special alone. Netflix’s offer for the two specials, meanwhile, is reportedly up “in the eight figures,” according to THR’s sources. Wong performed her first two Netflix stand-up specials while pregnant — no word yet if she plans to continue the tradition for the next two.