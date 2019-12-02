You’ll Tie-dye at Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s Making It Puns

Looks like these two bit off more than they could glue. In celebration of Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler’s incredibly charming craft show, Making It, returning to NBC tonight, please enjoy 60 uninterrupted seconds of the duo slinging very feisty words like vellum and quilt and googly eye at each other like they’re auditioning for an Entertainment 720–produced Western. (Offerman’s pronunciation of origami could build and destroy empires.) And because we know you’re curious: Sorry, no fishing canoes will be built this season. Where do you think they are, the Pawnee National Park?

Related