Ariana Grande Releases First Live Album, k bye for now

Photo: Spotify

Following the final show of her latest world tour in Inglewood, CA, Ariana Grande dropped her first live album, k bye for now, which features performances from the Sweetener tour. Grande first hinted at the release of a live album back in October, then confirmed the news on Twitter earlier this month. The track list includes 29 songs from Grande’s tour, as well as guests like Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and Childish Gambino. The album also features tributes to Imogen Heap and India.Arie. k bye for now, also known as swt live, is available on music streaming platforms here.