A$AP Rocky, Defense Lawyer for His Penis, Won’t Hear Your Sex-Tape Slander

Photo: Timothy Norris/WireImage

Tough day for A$AP Rocky. An alleged sex tape of the rapper was leaked, and while he might not mind so much if the reviews were stellar, folks online have been having fun at the expense of Rocky’s perceived, well, “performance.” Search his name on Twitter and you’ll find a long scroll of results, in a variety of languages, making jokes about his “stroke game” and sometimes expressing grave disappointment about broken fantasies. Rocky, however, will not silently sit by, and he’s posted an all-caps response to his detractors on Twitter.

MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY .AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM 😮 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) December 19, 2019

For a selection of sex-tape reactions, please see below:

asap rocky really had us all fooled in the end huh pic.twitter.com/07xWAwlv55 — cj🧚🏽‍♂️ (@hellboicj) December 19, 2019

Donald Trump after leaking Asap Rocky sex tape so everyone can forget about his impeachment pic.twitter.com/RrYwjLw36x — R.I.P Russ P🏁🏁🏁 (@SkiMask_BirdGod) December 19, 2019

now asap rocky gotta voluntarily drop another sextape to make up for this one cus baby.... pic.twitter.com/eb3eJLWJPu — SAI (@sairusbliss1) December 19, 2019

Asap Rocky Tape Leaks



All His Fan Girls Reactions😭#asaprocky pic.twitter.com/KlYJrdaWgj — Marquise (@MardarriusMM) December 19, 2019

A$AP and his penis will see you all in court.